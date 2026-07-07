Taylor Swift Wins Court Victory As Judge Dismisses Copyright Lyrics Lawsuit

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Just days after marrying NFL star Travis Kelce in a star-studded New York City wedding, Taylor Swift is celebrating another major milestone. The singer-songwriter has secured a legal victory after a federal judge dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit alleging she copied lyrics from a self-published poet.

On Monday (July 6), Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, ending the case filed by Florida poet Kimberly Marasco, who alleged Swift borrowed language and themes from her poetry in more than a dozen songs spanning the albums Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department.

Marasco claimed Swift’s lyrics infringed on her copyrighted poems by using similar words, phrases and imagery. However, the court found that the alleged similarities centered on common ideas, everyday language and familiar metaphors that are not protected under U.S. copyright law.

Cannon determined that Marasco failed to demonstrate either protectable expression or that Swift copied any original creative elements. The judge also determined the complaint could not be salvaged through further amendments, dismissing the case with prejudice and preventing it from being refiled.

Swift’s legal team had previously characterized the lawsuit as “absurd,” arguing that it was the plaintiff’s second attempt to pursue nearly identical claims after an earlier case was dismissed. Attorneys maintained that Marasco was attempting to claim ownership over ordinary words and universally used concepts such as love, rain, tears and other commonplace expressions that appear throughout popular music and literature.