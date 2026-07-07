UMPG And ONE4 Records Form Joint Publishing Venture ONE4 Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) Nashville and ONE4 Records announce the formation of their new joint publishing venture ONE4 Music, with Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Hunter Flynn as the initial signing.

“Troy (Tomlinson) and I share a deep respect for great songs and the people who write them, and our shared passion for developing great songwriters is at the core of ONE4 Music,” shares ONE4 Co-Founder and Managing Partner Brian Wright. “Hunter is exactly the kind of songwriter we want to champion, a storyteller with a unique perspective and a gift for connecting with listeners. We’re proud to welcome him as our first signing.”

“ONE4 Music is built on a long-standing friendship and a shared belief in putting songwriters first,” shares Troy Tomlinson, UMPG Nashville’s Chairman and CEO. “What drew us to Hunter is the honesty in his writing. His foundation is strong, and we’re looking forward to supporting him as he continues to develop his voice as a songwriter.”

Blending folk, country, soul and rock into raw, reflective songs inspired by the landscapes and stories of his youth, Flynn has built a grassroots following through relentless touring and emotionally charged performances. In 2025, he was named Artist in Residence at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, a rare honor recognizing both his artistic integrity and cultural impact, and earlier this year he signed with Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, in partnership with Appalachian Soul Music.

“I’m thrilled to be the first songwriter signed to ONE4 Music,” shares Flynn. “Both Brian and Troy have impacted this business so much, and to have them believe in my songwriting enough to ask me to be the initial signing is an absolute honor and a privilege.”