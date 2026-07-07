Zara Larsson Begins New Chapter With RCA Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has signed with RCA Records, ending a relationship of more than a decade with Epic Records.

According to multiple reports, Larsson attracted interest from several labels before Sony Music Entertainment, which owns both Epic and RCA, arranged for the singer to remain within its label family by moving her to RCA.

The move comes as Larsson enjoys renewed momentum following the success of her 2025 album Midnight Sun. Variety reports the project helped reignite her global profile, with the title track, the resurgence of “Lush Life,” and her collaboration with PinkPantheress, “Stateside,” finding new audiences across streaming platforms and social media.

Larsson originally signed with Epic Records in 2013 and went on to establish herself as one of Sweden’s biggest pop exports. During her time with the label, she released hit albums including So Good, Poster Girl, Venus, and Midnight Sun, while earning worldwide success with songs including “Lush Life,” “Never Forget You,” “Ruin My Life,” and “Symphony.”

She has continued building on the success of Midnight Sun this year with the release of the remix collection Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, featuring collaborations with artists including Shakira, Tyla, Kehlani, Robyn and PinkPantheress.