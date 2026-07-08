18th Annual Louise Scruggs Memorial Forum To Honor Music Video And Film Director Trey Fanjoy

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will honor Trey Fanjoy at its 18th annual Louise Scruggs Memorial Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater. Fanjoy will discuss her more than 30 years as an award-winning music video and film director, producer and creative director. This annual forum, which began in 2007, recognizes music industry leaders who continue the legacy of trailblazer Louise Scruggs, a formidable businesswoman who set new professional standards in artist management. The discussion will be led by Museum Writer-Editor Allison Moorer.

Born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Fanjoy made her first 8 mm film for a 10th grade social studies project. She attended the University of South Carolina, where she studied journalism. After working in commercial film production in New York City and Los Angeles, Fanjoy moved to Nashville in the mid-1990s and began her career as a music video producer, which soon led her to directing.

Fanjoy made CMA history in 2009 as the first woman to receive the Video of the Year award for her direction of the video for Taylor Swift’s hit “Love Story.” Fanjoy also received CMA Video of the Year awards for her work with Miranda Lambert in 2010 for “The House That Built Me” and in 2020 for “Bluebird,” and has been nominated for the award 18 times. Known for her strong visual language and narrative depth, she has collaborated with artists such as Lambert, Blake Shelton, Swift and Keith Urban, helping shape the visual presentation of their music across multiple projects and influencing the overall look of country music for over two decades. Fanjoy has also worked with Enrique Iglesias, Carrie Underwood, Country Music Hall of Fame members Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and George Strait, and many others.

Fanjoy formed her own production company, Big Feather Films, in 2006. In addition to her three CMA awards, she has received 23 CMT awards, four Billboard Music awards and one ACM award. Fanjoy also holds leadership roles in the music industry, serving as president of the Nashville Chapter board of the Recording Academy and as a trustee on its national board. With more than 200 music videos to her credit, she made her feature film directorial debut for Sony Pictures in 2021 with “Honey Girls.”