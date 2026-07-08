2026 Emmy Nominations: The Pitt Leads With 25 Nods, Hacks Sets Comedy Record

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday, with HBO Max’s The Pitt emerging as the most nominated program of the year with 25 nominations, while the final season of Hacks made Emmy history by earning 24 nominations, the highest total ever for a comedy series in a single year.
According to CBS News, this year’s nominations highlighted a strong showing from HBO Max and Apple TV+, with newcomer dramas The Pitt and Pluribus among the biggest contenders. Apple TV+’s Widow’s Bay also posted an impressive nomination total, helping establish the streamer as a major force in the 2026 Emmy race.
The nominations were announced by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller at the Television Academy headquarters in Los Angeles. The winners will be revealed during the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 14, hosted by Mariska Hargitay and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.
Outstanding Drama Series Nominees
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Pluribus (Apple TV+)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Comedy Series Nominees
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV+)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Widow’s Bay (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Nominees
All Her Fault (Peacock)
The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (Hulu)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors