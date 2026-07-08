2026 Emmy Nominations: The Pitt Leads With 25 Nods, Hacks Sets Comedy Record

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday, with HBO Max’s The Pitt emerging as the most nominated program of the year with 25 nominations, while the final season of Hacks made Emmy history by earning 24 nominations, the highest total ever for a comedy series in a single year.

According to CBS News, this year’s nominations highlighted a strong showing from HBO Max and Apple TV+, with newcomer dramas The Pitt and Pluribus among the biggest contenders. Apple TV+’s Widow’s Bay also posted an impressive nomination total, helping establish the streamer as a major force in the 2026 Emmy race.

The nominations were announced by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller at the Television Academy headquarters in Los Angeles. The winners will be revealed during the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 14, hosted by Mariska Hargitay and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

Outstanding Drama Series Nominees

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Comedy Series Nominees

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV+)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Widow’s Bay (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Nominees

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (Hulu)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors