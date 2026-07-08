A2IM Announce 2026-2027 Board Of Directors, Executive Committee And Advisory Board

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music, Inc.), the not-for-profit trade organization representing over 600 independent record labels, has today announced its 2026-2027 Board of Directors, as well as its new Executive Committee and Advisory Board Members.

Leading the Executive Committee is Glen Barros, Managing Partner, Exceleration Music, as chair; Louis Posen, Founder & President, Hopeless Records, as treasurer; and David Barnes, COO, Rhymesayers Entertainment, as secretary.

This year’s newly elected board members are Katie Garcia, Owner & Founder, Bayonet Records, Tony Kiewel, President, Sub Pop, Steve Kline, President & COO, Better Noise Music, and Elliott Peters, Chief Legal Officer, EMPIRE. Returning to the board for this upcoming year are Jason Peterson, Chairman & CEO, GoDigital Media Group, Victor Zaraya, Chief Operating Officer, Concord, Steven Hill, Head of North America & Global Marketing Warp Records and Terry McBride, CEO, Nettwerk Music Group.

A2IM is happy to welcome the return of Oscar Guitian, CEO, Serving Sounds to its Advisory Board Member, as well as welcoming esteemed industry professionals Sue Lucarelli, President, Epitaph Records and Benson Curb, SVP of Revenue & Marketing, Curb.

“We are honored to welcome an incredibly talented, diverse, and dedicated group of individuals to serve on the 2026-27 Board of Directors for A2IM. Their expertise and passion for independent music will be instrumental in shaping the future of our organization and the industry at this critical time. With these new Executive Committee and Advisory Board Members, we are confident in our ability to advocate effectively for the needs and interests of independent artists and record labels.” – Ian Harrison, CEO, A2IM

“A2IM continues to grow and excel in its efforts to protect and promote the indie community. I’m honored to serve alongside my colleagues on the Board, the Executive Committee, and the excellent A2IM team in our work to collectively further the organization’s mission. I look forward to a great year ahead!” – Glen Barros, Managing Partner, Exceleration Music