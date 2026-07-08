Clark Mims Tedesco Joins Morris Higham Management As VP, Marketing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Morris Higham Management (MHM) has announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Clark Mims Tedesco as Vice President, Marketing.

Tedesco joins the esteemed firm following a distinguished 13-year tenure at Warner Records Nashville, where she was instrumental in driving marketing and strategy for MHM flagship client Kenny Chesney. Her expertise was pivotal in the success of his 2020 album Here And Now and 2024’s BORN, delivering not only commercial but also cultural reach. Beyond her work with Chesney, Tedesco led campaigns for Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Dan + Shay, Hudson Westbrook, Ingrid Andress and many others during her time at WRN.

“As long as I’ve been in the music industry, I’ve held deep respect for Morris Higham Management’s ability to set the gold standard for artist representation,” shares Tedesco. “Having worked alongside them on multiple landmark releases, joining this team is a full-circle moment. I am honored to contribute to MHM’s legacy of excellence and look forward to raising the bar for our artists.”

“Clark is a strategist who understands the nuance of building authentic, lasting connections between artists and their global audiences,” said Kyle Quigley, General Manager of Morris Higham Management. “Her leadership and relentless drive for innovation make her a vital addition as we continue to evolve at MHM.”

A seasoned professional with a unique background, Tedesco previously spent nearly a decade within New York City’s Broadway community. This foundation in high-stakes storytelling informs her current approach: a balance of collaborative spirit and fierce competitiveness aimed at upholding the traditions of the format while aggressively pushing its creative and commercial boundaries.

At Morris Higham, Tedesco will lead the development of sophisticated, tailor-made marketing ecosystems for the company’s diverse and world-class roster, including Chesney (HEY NOW Records), Old Dominion (Sony), Barbara Mandrell, Louise Mandrell, Dailey & Vincent, Greylan James (Nashville Harbor Records), Kinsley (MCA) and Brad Tursi (Sony).