Lon Helton To Receive 2026 CRB President’s Award

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. (CRB) is proud to announce that legendary broadcaster, industry leader, Country Radio Hall of Fame member, and Radio Hall of Fame inductee Lon Helton will receive the 2026 CRB President’s Award.

The CRB President’s Award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and played a vital role in shaping the success of the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) and its mission to advance the country radio format.

CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson shares, “Few people in this industry have given more to country radio than Lon Helton. This recognition has never been more earned, or more obvious. Presenting this award to Lon is one of the privileges of my career.”

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Helton has served as a trusted voice, advocate, mentor, journalist, and innovator whose contributions have helped shape the landscape of country radio and the broader music industry.

His broadcasting career began in Monmouth, Illinois, at WVPC-FM and WRAM before notable stops at WGIL-AM and WGIL-FM in Galesburg, Illinois; KLAK in Denver, Colorado; WMAQ, WJJD, and WJEZ in Chicago; and KHJ and KLAC in Los Angeles. Since 1984, Helton has hosted nationally syndicated country music radio programming, most notably Country Countdown USA, which he launched in 1992 and continues to host today. Other programs include Country Close-Up, Nashville Live, Listen-In, Country Star Tracks, and over 100 world-premiere album broadcasts.

A 2006 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee and a 2022 Radio Hall of Fame inductee, Helton’s accomplishments are unmatched. He has been named the Country Music Association (CMA)’s National Broadcast Personality of the Year an unprecedented 13 times and the Academy of Country Music (ACM)’s National On-Air Personality of the Year five times. His numerous industry honors also include St. Jude’s Angels Among Us Award, the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award, the CRB Humanitarian Award, and CMA’s J. William Denny Award.

Beyond broadcasting, Helton has dedicated countless hours to leadership and service across the country music industry. He served as CMA President and Chairman from 1999 to 2002 and has contributed his expertise to the boards of the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the Country Music Foundation, the St. Jude Country Radio Advisory Council, and the Country Music Retirement Community.