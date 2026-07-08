Primary Wave Music Partners With Mick Jones Of Foreigner

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, has announced its partnership with the legendary Mick Jones of Grammy nominated band FOREIGNER. This new partnership will see Primary Wave partner with Jones on his publishing and recording catalogs, as well as name, image, and likeness and touring of FOREIGNER. Access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure will be provided with plans for all teams to work closely with FOREIGNER on new marketing, branding, digital, and synch opportunities, as well as film & television projects.

With more than 80 million albums sold across the globe, FOREIGNER is considered to be one of the most popular rock acts in the world. The Grammy nominated rock band’s repertoire includes 9 studio albums – 7 of which hit the Top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart including the Grammy nominated album 4. Upon release, the album shot straight to number one and stayed there for a whopping 10 weeks.

Released in 1977, “Feels Like The First Time” was the first single from the band’s self-titled debut album. The single rose to number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to see placements on a number of “best of lists”. The second single from the band’s debut was “Cold As Ice” which also entered the Top 10, landing at number 6 on the Hot 100 chart. The success of their debut and both singles helped earn FOREIGNER their first Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist” in 1978.

The next couple of years saw the band release two more albums – Double Vision and Head Games – before releasing their most commercially successful album, 4. The Grammy nominated album held the number one spot on the Billboard charts longer than any album by any artist in the Atlantic label’s history and would go on to receive critical acclaim with Classic Rock declaring it a “masterpiece”.

Jones said of the partnership, “Larry Mestel has created a unique company that focuses on heritage artists and develops them with incredible success. I am personally thrilled that he and his team of professionals will be working alongside my long-term friends and managers, Phil Carson and Stewart Young, to build upon the awareness of FOREIGNER and our songs. Over twenty years ago, I reformed the band with the finest musicians I could find. This year, we will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the 1977 New York founding with a live album and movie that features original members Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood joining FOREIGNER for a magnificent concert on Ellis Island. I can’t think of a better home for this and FOREIGNER’s future than Primary Wave.”

Larry Mestel, Primary Wave’s CEO & Founder, said, “Mick Jones is one of the most prolific songwriters of all time, and FOREIGNER is one of the few remaining super groups that continue to provide an amazing live experience. We are honored to partner with Mick, Phil Carson, Stewart Young, and the band to help take their songs and brand to even higher levels.”

Primary Wave’s Eric Baker adds, “FOREIGNER’s music is a part of a global culture and having this legendary band join the Primary Wave family is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to working alongside Phil Carson, Stewart Young, and the entire team to ensure these timeless songs continue to inspire audiences around the world for decades to come.”