The AUDION Foundation Launches Inaugural Creative Mentorship Program

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The AUDION Foundation, a new nonprofit dedicated to supporting Nashville’s emerging creative community, today announced an extraordinary list of 30 industry professionals who will serve as mentors in its inaugural Creative Mentorship Program.

Representing more than 500 years of collective experience across every corner of the music industry, AUDION’s Founding Mentor Class has earned some of the industry’s highest honors, including GRAMMY Awards and nominations, RIAA Diamond Certifications, CMA, ACM, BMI, and SESAC Song of the Year honors, SESAC Songwriter of the Year nods, CMA’s Triple Play Awards, BMI Millionaire Awards, BMI Multi-Platinum Awards, Golden Globe and CMT Award nominations, and Dove Awards. Their work encompasses more than 30 #1 songs, including some of the most-played songs in radio history, and inclusion in countless films, thousands of television episodes and commercials, millions of records and video games sold worldwide, and billions of streams.

“Every successful creative can point to someone who reached back to pull them forward at a pivotal moment in their journey – someone who changed the trajectory of their career,” said Zac Koffler, president of the AUDION Foundation. “This program exists to create more of those moments. Nashville has long been defined by creatives supporting other creatives and industry leaders elevating up-and-comers, and we are honored to continue that tradition in a highly intentional and impactful way.”

Koffler continues, “Every mentor participating in this program understands a simple truth: careers are often shaped by people willing to believe in you before the rest of the world does. Together, they represent the creative heartbeat of Music City.”