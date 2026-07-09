Belfast Rappers Kneecap Cleared To Serve Defamation Suite To Canadian Indigenous Leader

DUBLIN (CelebrityAccess) – Irish-language hip-hop pioneers Kneecap have cleared a major international legal hurdle. Ireland’s High Court has granted the Belfast trio permission to serve defamation proceedings in Canada against Grand Chief Harvey Yesno, a prominent Indigenous leader from the Eabametoong First Nation in Ontario.

The legal battle stems from a July 2025 public statement signed by Yesno and eight other Indigenous leaders associated with the Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem. Published on the organization’s website, the letter fiercely opposed Kneecap’s planned, sold-out performances on ancestral lands in Toronto and Vancouver. The statement alleged that the group—comprising members Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí – actively supported antisemitism, as well as proscribed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Kneecap has vehemently rejected the allegations. The band argues that the claims are a “weaponization” of antisemitism designed to suppress their vocal pro-Palestinian advocacy and criticisms of Israeli military actions.

The fallout from the campaign was severe. Amid intense political lobbying from advocacy groups like the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and Canadian politicians, Kneecap’s highly anticipated October tour did not go ahead. The situation was further muddled when Liberal MP Vince Gasparro incorrectly announced on social media that the band had been banned from entering the country—prompting Kneecap to initiate separate legal actions against him as well.

In his ruling, High Court Judge Cian Ferriter determined that Kneecap had presented an “arguable case of defamation in Ireland” and that the Republic of Ireland is the appropriate forum for the dispute, given that the band members are Irish citizens whose personal and professional reputations are anchored there. While Yesno retains the right to challenge Irish jurisdiction, the ruling represents a significant step forward for the band’s legal strategy.

The High Court’s authorization is procedural and does not constitute a final ruling on whether the statements were actually defamatory; that determination will be made as the lawsuit proceeds.