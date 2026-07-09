State Theatre In Portland Announces Key Leadership Additions

PORTLAND, ME (CelebrityAccess) – State Theatre Presents is proud to announce the hiring of Xavier Frey as Talent Buyer and Joel Beaver-Meholic as Marketing Manager, marking a major evolution for the independent Portland-based company behind the historic State Theatre and the Thompson’s Point concert series.

Lauren Wayne will continue serving as President of State Theatre Presents, overseeing company operations, long-term strategy, venue leadership, and guiding the continued growth of one of New England’s most successful independent concert companies. She will also continue to book the State Theatre Presents Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point, a 6,500-capacity outdoor venue in Portland.

“For 16 years we’ve been fortunate to grow steadily over the years and this really felt like the right time to invest in great people,” said Wayne. “I’m incredibly excited to have Xavier and Joel join the team. They each bring strengths that will help us continue doing what we love while making the company even better.”

Since reopening the State Theatre in 2010 and launching concerts at Thompson’s Point in 2015, State Theatre Presents has grown into one of the region’s leading independent promoters, bringing nationally touring artists and major cultural events to Portland while helping shape the city’s live music identity.

Under Wayne’s leadership, the company expanded from a single historic venue into a multi-venue operation producing hundreds of events annually. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built with the State Theatre and State Theatre Presents and all with an incredibly small and fiercely talented team,” Wayne added. “And I am proud that we’ve reached a point where bringing in additional great people allows us to grow smarter, healthier, and more sustainably.”

As Talent Buyer, Frey will help lead concert booking strategy across the State Theatre and open rooms in Portland and throughout Maine, working alongside agents, managers, artists, and promoters to continue building diverse and competitive calendars, while Wayne will continue to book the State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point. Frey brings more than 10 years of experience in the live music industry, having worked across multiple markets throughout the country. Most recently, he spent four years with AEG Presents in Denver, where he helped oversee and settle hundreds of concerts at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and most recently served as the talent buyer for the The Complex venue in Salt Lake City, a 3,000-capacity multipurpose venue.

Beaver-Meholic joins the company as Marketing Manager and brings nearly a decade of marketing experience spanning the music industry and beyond. Before joining the State Theatre Presents, he spent seven years with Sony Music’s Monument Records in Nashville, where he helped lead marketing campaigns for artists including Walker Hayes, Tigirlily Gold, and Caitlyn Smith, before serving as Senior Marketing Manager at Southwestern Consulting. He now leads marketing strategy and oversees marketing campaigns, audience growth, digital strategy, and show promotion across all State Theatre Presents properties.