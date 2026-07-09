Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Announces Jam Band July

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – JAM BAND JULY begins this week, allowing music fans and collectors to bid on exclusive memorabilia and once-in-a-lifetime experiences from John Mayer, Dave Matthews Band, Phish, The Capitol Theatre, Brooklyn Bowl, Widespread Panic, Lettuce, and Lotus, while supporting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund through a month-long online charity auction. Additional artist donations and unique experiences are set to be added throughout the month.

Featuring an expanding collection of rare and autographed items, the auction will offer fans the chance to own vinyl records, posters, VIP ticket packages, and other exclusive items donated by some of the biggest names in live music. Every bid helps support Sweet Relief’s mission of providing financial assistance to music industry professionals in need, making this a meaningful opportunity for fans to give back while celebrating the artists they love.

On the launch of Jam Band July, Aric Steinberg, Executive Director of Sweet Relief shares “In my experience the Jam Band community is the most generous, kind and caring group of people around, and this auction will support the musicians who make it all happen. It all starts with the music, and we’re here to provide immediate financial assistance when an artist is dealing with a physical or mental health issue. Thank you to all of the amazing artists who donated and thank you in advance to the fans who will donate to win these awesome items and experiences!”

Founded in 1994 by singer-songwriter Victoria Williams, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to musicians and music industry professionals facing hardship. Over the past three decades, the organization has distributed millions of dollars in aid to thousands of individuals experiencing physical or mental health challenges, disabilities, age-related issues, or other circumstances that have made it difficult to make ends meet. Through its ongoing assistance programs and emergency relief efforts, Sweet Relief helps members of the music community access essential resources during times of need. The organization is committed to maximizing the impact of charitable giving, covering administrative fees for designated relief campaigns so that eligible donations can go directly to those they are intended to support.