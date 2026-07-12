Bleecker Bell To Open as Greenwich Village’s First New Music Club in Nearly 20 Years

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind Café Wha?, Groove, and Village Presents is opening a new live music venue in New York City’s Greenwich Village this fall.

Called Bleecker Bell, the 200-capacity club will be located at 163 Bleecker St. and is being billed as the first new music venue to open in the Village in nearly two decades. The venue will feature state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and acoustics while focusing on intimate performances from both emerging and established artists.

Bleecker Bell plans to showcase folk, Americana, jazz, and rock acts, paying tribute to the neighborhood’s long history as one of New York’s most influential music destinations.

“While creating Bleecker Bell, we’ve been deeply inspired by the musical and cultural impact of Greenwich Village across decades,” said principal Rani Marom. “Since 1958, the legendary Café Wha? alone has hosted Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, and Allen Ginsberg, with Bleecker St becoming the place to discover new artists. We’re excited to reintroduce that joy and power of intimate live music to new audiences.”

The venue will include a full bar, green room, table and banquette seating, and a mezzanine overlooking the stage, giving fans an up-close concert experience in a modern setting.

The project comes from principals Rani Marom, Ofer Cohen, and Nir Liwnat, who have operated Café Wha? and Groove for years after beginning their careers at New York’s former B.B. King Blues Club & Grill and the Blue Note. They are joined by co-principal Benjamin Chuchinsky, Managing Director of Café Wha Entertainment, Director of Musical Operations Hap Pardo, and talent buyer Drew Hart.

Bleecker Bell becomes the newest venue under the Wha Entertainment banner, joining Café Wha? and Groove while working alongside the company’s concert promotion division, Village Presents.

The venue is expected to announce its first lineup and opening schedule in the coming weeks.