Ekonomisk Mgmt Relaunches As Team Spirit Mgmt, Opens New York Office

CHICAGO/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Artist management company Ekonomisk Mgmt has rebranded as Team Spirit Mgmt, marking a new chapter for the women-owned firm after more than 27 years in business.

The relaunch also includes the opening of a New York office and the promotion of longtime manager Victoria Roe to partner. Roe joins founder Andrea Troolin in leading the company as it continues to represent independent artists and songwriters.

Founded by Troolin in 1999, Team Spirit Mgmt says its mission remains unchanged despite the new name, focusing on long-term artist development through independent, hands-on management.

The company’s roster includes Andrew Bird, Tift Merritt, John Splithoff, Alan Sparhawk, Low, My Brightest Diamond, Shara Nova, SUSS, and Evann McIntosh. Bird recently earned his first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Need Someone” from HBO Max’s The Pitt.

“When I started the company in 1999, I knew which side of the fence I wanted to be on,” said Troolin. “Twenty-five years later, with Victoria such an integral part of the equation, and an amazing team around us, Team Spirit is the fullest expression of that initial idea; the name is new, but the values are exactly the same.”

Roe, who has spent more than a decade with the company, said the new name reflects the way the team works with both artists and one another.

“Team Spirit captures the collaborative, community-driven essence that defines our roster, our staff, and the way we work… as a team,” Roe said. “I’m honored to step into this new role and carry forward the values on which Andrea built the company.”

In addition to artist management, Team Spirit supports a variety of community and nonprofit initiatives. Recent projects include Andrew Bird’s Hope This Helps Fund, which supports environmental justice, music education, mental health, and gun violence prevention, as well as CAROLINADAZE, a nonprofit music and arts festival in Raleigh, North Carolina.