Garth Brooks Announces Arena Tour With Return of Ticketing Policy And Drum Pod

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Garth Brooks is heading back to arenas this fall with his newly announced Blame It All On My Roots Tour, marking a return to the style of shows that helped make him one of country music’s biggest live draws.

The tour kicks off Aug. 21-22 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with more dates expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

One of the biggest surprises is the return of Brooks’ famous Drum Pod, the elevated stage that became a signature part of his concerts during his 1996-98 world tour. The production element, which hasn’t been used in nearly 30 years, places Brooks above the crowd during the show’s drum solo and has become one of the defining moments of his arena performances.

The new tour also marks a return to arena-sized venues after Brooks spent much of the past decade playing stadiums and his Las Vegas residency. According to Brooks, the shows will be recorded for a new live album titled Killer Live, continuing a tradition that began with his multi-platinum Double Live release in the late 1990s.

Brooks is also bringing back one of his longtime ticketing policies. Every seat for the tour will cost the same price regardless of location, with tickets priced at $154, including fees before applicable taxes.

Additional cities are expected to be announced throughout the tour rollout.