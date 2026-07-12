Geese And Cameron Winter Sign With weekday mgmt

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn indie rock band Geese and frontman Cameron Winter have signed with Tyler Richman of weekday mgmt, giving both the band and Winter’s solo career a new management team.

Richman takes over after the band parted ways with former manager Willie Upbin. His roster at weekday mgmt also includes Alex G, Hovvdy, Skullcrusher, and SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE.

The signing comes as Geese continues to build on the success of its recent releases. The band’s 2023 album 3D Country introduced the group to a larger audience and earned praise from critics, while Winter has also been gaining attention for his solo work.

The rest of the band’s team remains the same. Geese is signed to Partisan Records in North America and Play It Again Sam in Europe, with Universal Music Publishing Group handling its publishing.

The addition of Geese and Winter also expands weekday mgmt’s growing roster of independent artists as the company continues to build its presence in the alternative music world.