Jay Sweet Launches ‘Sea to Shining Sea,’ A New Storytelling Project From Newport Folk Presents

NEWPORT, R.I. (CelebrityAccess) — Newport Folk Festival Executive Producer Jay Sweet is taking the festival’s spirit on the road with a new project named Newport Folk Presents: Sea to Shining Sea.

Created by the Newport Festivals Foundation, the project is a cross-country adventure exploring the people, places, and music that continue to shape America as the country marks its 250th anniversary in 2026.

Singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian joins Sweet as the pair travels from coast to coast, meeting artists, leaders, and everyday Americans to hear their stories and discover how music continues to bring people together. Along the way, they’ll capture live performances, conversations, and moments that highlight the country’s rich musical traditions and cultural diversity.

Unlike a traditional documentary, Sea to Shining Sea will unfold throughout the year, with new videos and stories released online as the journey continues. The series is designed to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at communities across the country while celebrating the role music plays in connecting people across generations and backgrounds.

The project also reflects the mission that has helped make the Newport Folk Festival one of the country’s most respected music events. Under Sweet’s leadership, the festival is known for bringing together different genres and generations while creating first-time collaborations and surprise performances.

Sea to Shining Sea aims to tell a different kind of story. One that is built around songs, shared experiences, and the communities that keep those traditions alive. New episodes and updates will be released throughout the trip on Newport Folk Festival’s digital channels.