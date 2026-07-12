Music Industry Coalition Warns EU Proposal Could Cost U.S. Artists $300 Million in Royalties

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) – A coalition of major music industry organizations is urging the U.S. Trade Representative to oppose a proposal being considered by the European Commission that could put nearly $300 million in annual royalties for American artists and rights holders at risk.

In a joint letter sent to the Administration, the groups said the proposal would reverse a 2020 ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union that extended royalty protections to U.S. recording artists and labels. They argue the change would replace the current system with one based on “material reciprocity,” allowing countries to limit royalty payments based on how they treat foreign creators.

“National treatment has long been a cornerstone of the global copyright system, ensuring American creators—including recording artists, musicians, and performers—are treated no less favorably than domestic rightsholders abroad,” the coalition wrote. “The Commission’s proposed shift to reciprocity would condition these protections on U.S. law, replacing a clear, rules-based system with one that is fragmented, uncertain and would directly disadvantage U.S. creators in foreign markets.”

The organizations said 21 of the European Union’s 27 member states currently pay royalties to American artists under national treatment rules. They warned the proposed change could reduce or eliminate those payments while creating additional legal and administrative hurdles for U.S. creators.

The coalition also said the proposal could encourage other countries to adopt similar policies, weakening long-standing international copyright protections.

As an alternative, the groups pointed to the American Music Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation that would require AM/FM radio stations in the United States to pay performers for the music they broadcast. Supporters say passing the bill would address one of the key issues behind Europe’s proposal while ensuring American artists are compensated at home, just as they are by streaming services and satellite radio.

Organizations signing the letter include the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), the American Federation of Musicians, Artist Rights Alliance, ASCAP, BMI, Christian Music Trade Association, Future of Music Coalition, Music Managers Forum-US, National Independent Talent Organization, SAG-AFTRA, the Society of Composers & Lyricists, SoundExchange, and The Recording Academy.