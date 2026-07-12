Primary Wave Finalizes Acquisition of Kobalt

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Primary Wave Music has completed its acquisition of Kobalt Music, closing one of the largest independent music publishing deals in recent years and creating a combined company valued at approximately $7 billion.

The transaction, first announced in March, closed on July 7 after receiving all required regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed by the companies, although industry reports have valued the deal at roughly $1.5 billion.

The acquisition includes Kobalt’s worldwide operations, its catalog of owned copyrights, and AMRA, the company’s global digital music collection society. Despite the change in ownership, Kobalt will continue operating as an independent company under CEO Laurent Hubert and its existing leadership team, maintaining its technology-driven publishing administration business and creator-first approach.

For Primary Wave, the deal expands its presence beyond music catalog ownership and brand management by bringing one of the industry’s largest publishing administration platforms and royalty infrastructure operations under its umbrella.

When the acquisition was first announced, Primary Wave Founder and CEO Larry Mestel said the partnership would provide Kobalt with additional resources to continue its growth while preserving the company’s existing culture and mission. Kobalt’s leadership has likewise emphasized that clients should expect business to continue as usual, with the company’s focus remaining on transparency, technology, and songwriter services.