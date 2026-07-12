Recording Academy Invites More Than 4,000 New Members

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy (RIAA) has invited more than 4,000 music creators and industry professionals to join its membership, marking the largest new member class in the organization’s history. The invitations were sent as part of the Academy’s annual effort to grow and diversify its voting body.

According to the Academy, this year’s invitees represent a wide range of genres, backgrounds, and areas of the music business. Those who accept will become part of the organization that votes on the Grammy Awards while gaining access to year-round networking, educational programs, advocacy efforts, and professional resources.

“Our membership is the engine of the Grammys,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. “We’re excited to welcome a new group of music creators and professionals who will help shape the future of our community.”

Among this year’s invitees are artists and songwriters including Lola Young, sombr, Cash Cobain, Raveena, EJAE, and members of Sleeping With Sirens, along with thousands of producers, engineers, executives, and other music professionals from across the industry.

The new class continues the Academy’s ongoing effort to broaden its membership following reforms in recent years. The organization has worked to bring in more women, younger members, and creators from a wider range of musical genres and backgrounds to better reflect today’s music industry.