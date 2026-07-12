REPORT: Ed Sheeran To Sign With Interscope Records After 15 Years With Warner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ed Sheeran is reportedly moving to Interscope Records, ending a 15-year run with Warner Music Group that produced some of the biggest hits of his career. The move was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sheeran’s new deal will see future releases come through Interscope, part of Universal Music Group. His previous catalog, including albums released through Atlantic and his Gingerbread Man Records imprint, is expected to remain with Warner Music Group.

Sheeran signed with Atlantic Records, part of Warner Music Group, in 2011 and went on to become one of the label’s biggest global stars. During that time, he released a string of multi-platinum albums and worldwide hits, including “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “Bad Habits.”

The reported label change comes as Sheeran continues touring in support of his latest album, Play, and begins the next chapter of his recording career. Interscope’s roster includes artists such as Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Olivia Rodrigo, adding Sheeran to one of the industry’s most successful labels.

Neither Sheeran’s camp, Warner Music Group, nor Interscope had officially announced the deal at the time of publication.