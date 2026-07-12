Republic Live Announces Semi-Finalists For 2026 Boots And Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Republic Live, creators of the internationally acclaimed Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Canada’s largest country music festival, are thrilled to announce the eight semi-finalists for the nationwide Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase (EAS), presented by CIBC. Chosen from a record number of applicants, the semi-finalists will kick off the festival with live performances on Friday, August 7, at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, with the winner crowned on the Main Stage on Sunday, August 9.

In addition to the opportunity to launch their career on one of Canada’s biggest festival stages, the 2026 Emerging Artist Showcase winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize, a single release with Universal Music Canada, artist development sessions with RLive Management, a J-45 Special Gibson Guitar, a VIP tour of the Gibson Garage in Nashville, and a performance slot at the 2027 Boots and Hearts Festival.

All remaining semi-finalists will be awarded a complimentary one-year STRUT VIP membership—an exclusive platform designed to empower emerging artists with vital tools, industry access, and personalized support to accelerate their careers.

The 2026 Emerging Artist Showcase Finalists are:

• Landon Bedor (Smiths Falls, Ontario)

• Connor Eller (Fonthill, Ontario)

• Leah Holtom (Brampton, Ontario)

• Taylor Jensen (Inverness, Nova Scotia)

• Laila (Toronto, Ontario)

• The Mainlanders (Moncton, New Brunswick)

• Jackson Klippenstein (Kenora, Ontario)

• YASSiN & Sean Terrio (Oakville, Ontario)

For 15 years, Republic Live and the Emerging Artist Showcase have championed rising Canadian country talent, giving artists a high-impact platform to perform alongside top industry names and in front of one of the genre’s largest festival audiences at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds. This year, the program proudly enters a new chapter with the support of a nationwide partnership across New Country stations throughout Canada.

Past EAS winners and finalists have gone on to dominate the charts with more than 20 #1 singles at Canadian country radio, break streaming records, and earn some of the industry’s highest honours, including multiple CCMA and JUNO Award wins, as well as five Grand Ole Opry debuts. The program has helped launch the careers of artists such as Owen Riegling, Josh Ross, James Barker Band, Jade Eagleson, Robyn Ottolini, Tim Hicks, Sarah Vanderzon, and 2025 EAS winner School House, who will perform on SiriusXM’s Front Porch Stage on Friday, August 7, alongside Emily Ann Roberts and Brett Kissel.