The Rolling Stones Throw Star-Studded Release Party For Foreign Tongues

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones celebrated the release of their brand new album, Foreign Tongues, with an exclusive, star-studded party overlooking the River Thames from the terrace of London’s newest luxury hotel, St. Clement.

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood hosted friends, guests and celebrity attendees including Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Sam Fender, Sacha Baron Cohen, Simone Ashley, Christian Louboutin, John McEnroe, Glen Matlock, and Vernon Kay.

The celebrations culminated in a spectacular, first-of-its-kind light show staged over the River Thames, illuminating the London skyline with the classic tongue and album artwork, above the London Eye and Big Ben in a landmark event to honour the band’s latest release. The light show was linked to their latest release ‘In The Stars’.

The breathtaking display was created by internationally acclaimed designer Patrick Woodroffe, who commented: “The Music for the 500 drone light show was set to the new Stones song ‘In The Stars” and is a fitting metaphor to see the iconic and much-loved Stones’ tongue hanging over the River Thames to celebrate a record made here in the city of London.”

The Rolling Stones commented: “We put this album together in under a month at Metropolis Studios in our hometown of London – it was a lot of fun. The critics seem to like it; we hope everyone loves it!”