Ticketbooth Rebrands As Leap Event Technology

SYDNEY, Australia (CelebrityAccess) — Australian ticketing company Ticketbooth has officially changed its name to Leap Event Technology, bringing its Australian business under the same global brand used by its parent company.

The rebrand is more than a name change. Leap says it reflects the company’s growing focus on providing a full range of event technology, including ticketing, registration, event apps, attendee engagement, marketing, analytics, and onsite event tools.

“Ticketbooth has built a strong reputation in Australia, and becoming Leap allows us to offer organizers even more while continuing to provide the local service they’ve come to expect,” said Jess Attwood, General Manager for APAC.

Leap works with organizers across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region on everything from music festivals and sporting events to conventions, exhibitions, and arts festivals. Its clients include Supanova, St Kilda Festival, the Art Gallery of South Australia, and Taste of Summer.

The move is part of a broader effort to bring the company’s businesses together under the Leap name. Earlier this year, ShowClix also adopted the Leap Event Technology brand as the company continues to grow its global event technology business.