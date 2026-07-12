Warner Music Group Accelerates ADA Growth Across Europe, The Middle East And Africa

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced a major strategic expansion of ADA, its independent distribution and label services division, across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The moves are designed to supercharge ADA’s regional operations, integrate advanced tech solutions, and unify its fast-growing regional footprint.

Howard Corner has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of ADA, EMEA, effective immediately. Corner, who will also retain his current position as Managing Director of ADA UK, will be responsible for expanding ADA’s regional capabilities, recruiting top executive talent, and establishing an EMEA-wide A&R and commercial structure.

Based in London, Corner reports to Simon Robson, President, Recorded Music, EMEA, WMG. He will collaborate closely with Warner Music’s local territory heads across the EMEA region, who continue to oversee their respective domestic ADA operations.

Corner brings more than 13 years of leadership experience within WMG to his expanded role, having successfully led ADA UK since 2013. Renowned for bridging major-label resources with independent agility, Corner has driven substantial growth for the UK division.

Under his tenure, ADA UK has championed breakout talent and partnered with global superstars and heavyweights, including Central Cee, Daft Punk, Kylie Minogue, Major Lazer, Noel Gallagher, Nemzzz, Stormzy and Sonny Fodera, alongside partnerships with iconic labels such as VP Greensleeves, Cherry Red, London Music, Nuclear Blast & Defected.

ADA will fully integrate with the proprietary technology of Revelator, the pioneering B2B music platform acquired by WMG earlier this year. Specializing in digital distribution, rights management, royalty accounting, and real-time analytics, Revelator’s infrastructure will provide ADA’s partners with next-generation data transparency and operational efficiency.

Additionally, WMG will officially align its regional distributors in Africa and the Middle East under the core ADA brand. In the coming months, Africori (fully acquired by WMG in 2025) and Qanawat Music (acquired in 2022) will become, respectively, known as ADA x Africori and ADA x Qanawat Music, helping establish a cohesive identity across the whole EMEA region.

Howard Corner, Head of ADA, EMEA, says: “The EMEA landscape is teeming with brilliant independent talent and entrepreneurial labels looking for a partner that can scale their vision globally without sacrificing local agility. I’m incredibly excited to step into this regional role and work alongside our exceptional territory heads to elevate ADA’s offering. By integrating Revelator’s game-changing technology and officially welcoming ADA x Africori and ADA x Qanawat Music into the family, we’re creating an unmatched, tech-driven partner for the independent community.”

Simon Robson, President, Recorded Music, EMEA, Warner Music Group, added: “To supercharge the momentum of our artist and label services business, we’re bringing in a seasoned leader who deeply understands the nuances of the indie ecosystem. Howard’s proven track record, fierce commercial drive, and profound respect for independent music culture make him the ideal exec to support our local teams and drive regional growth. Armed with Revelator’s cutting-edge platform, Howard and the team are perfectly positioned to redefine what a global music partner can look like.”