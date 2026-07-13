BTS Hit “SWIM” Faces Copyright Lawsuit As HYBE Denies Allegations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — HYBE and BTS’s label, Big Hit Music, are facing a copyright lawsuit over the group’s hit single “SWIM,” with three Los Angeles songwriters claiming the track copied an unreleased demo they wrote in 2025.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by Steve Cooper, Jon Sandler, and Greylyn Johnson. The writers allege they created and recorded a song also titled “SWIM” before sharing it with music industry contacts, including publisher Artist Publishing Group. According to the complaint, the demo eventually reached songwriters who later worked on BTS’s recording.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages, a share of the song’s profits, and an injunction to stop further use of BTS’s version. As an alternative, they are asking the court to recognize them as co-writers on the track. The lawsuit names HYBE, HYBE America, Big Hit Music, and several credited songwriters as defendants. BTS members are not named in the suit, although RM is credited as one of the song’s writers.

The complaint also includes an analysis from musicologist Alexander Stewart, who concluded that the similarities between the two songs make independent creation unlikely. Those claims have not been tested in court.

Big Hit Music has denied the allegations.

“The allegations in the lawsuit are unilateral and unsubstantiated,” the label said in a statement. “‘SWIM’ is an independent creation. We will respond firmly through the appropriate legal process.”

The lawsuit is the latest copyright challenge involving HYBE in the United States. In recent months, the company and its subsidiary ADOR have also been sued over songs recorded by NewJeans, with those allegations likewise denied by the company.