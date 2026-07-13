Cage The Elephant Return With “Beaches In Tennessee,” Announce Signing To Big Loud Rock

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Cage The Elephant are back with their first new music in two years. The GRAMMY-winning rock band released their new single, “Beaches In Tennessee,” on Friday while also beginning a new chapter after signing with Big Loud Rock.

Produced by Justin Raisen and SADPONY (Jeremiah Raisen), the song finds the Kentucky band reflecting on personal struggles and moving forward. Frontman Matt Shultz said the track was inspired by his recovery after a mental health crisis that resulted in a nearly three-month hospitalization.

“It’s no secret that I went through a mental health crisis a few years back; this song for me symbolizes me finally being able to move past it,” Shultz said. “The experience gave me a greater appreciation for my life when I came out on the other side. I’m thankful for where I’m at now in this new chapter.”

Big Loud Rock Co-Founder and President Joey Moi welcomed the band to the label, saying, “What Cage The Elephant has accomplished over the last twenty years speaks for itself… They’re still taking risks, pushing themselves creatively, and finding new ways to connect with fans.”

The release follows the band’s recent run supporting Oasis on its Live ’25 tour. Rather than taking time off after the tour, the group headed back into the studio to begin recording new music.

Formed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2006, Cage The Elephant has built one of rock’s most successful catalogs, earning multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, more than six billion streams, 13 No. 1 Alternative radio singles, and back-to-back GRAMMY Awards for Best Rock Album with Tell Me I’m Pretty and Social Cues.