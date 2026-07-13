EVENTIM USA Launches Ticket Donation Feature To Support The National Independent Venue Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) – The National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and nurturing the independent live performance ecosystem in the United States, is the beneficiary of a groundbreaking initiative of EVENTIM USA, a subsidiary of CTS EVENTIM, one of the world’s leading ticketing and live entertainment providers.

Announced June 7, 2026, during the NIVA ‘26 Opening Party: A Celebration of Prince @ First Avenue, presented by Eventim USA, that Eventim USA is integrating a dedicated click-through donation feature onto every digital ticket receipt processed through its American platform. This new feature empowers live music and comedy fans to make seamless, tax-deductible micro-donations directly to NIVF at the point of purchase, providing critical, ongoing support for grassroots stages, workforce development, and emergency relief programs nationwide.

The rollout marks an extension of Eventim USA’s foundational history with the independent venue community. Eventim USA, formerly known as See Tickets, was a vital supporter during the formation of NIVF’s sister organization, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Two years ago, Eventim USA stepped up with a corporate contribution to the NIVF Emergency Relief Fund (ERF), providing a financial lifeline to independent stages across the country facing catastrophic, unforeseen challenges.

“Eventim USA has been supporting our mission to support independent venues since our inception,” said Laura Wilson, board president of the National Independent Venue Foundation. “When our industry was shuttered due to the pandemic, they were the first to donate. This allowed NIVF to contribute more than three million dollars in immediate financial support to independent promoters and festivals nationwide. Eventim’s 2025 donation to the NIVF Emergency Relief Fund directly helps keep doors open and spotlights on. By giving every ticket buyer in the U.S. a simple way to pitch in, Eventim USA is helping us turn fan passion into sustainable, long-term funding for the independent stages that define American culture.”

The funds raised through Eventim USA’s new receipt click-through initiative will directly benefit NIVF’s core programming, including:

• The Emergency Relief Fund (ERF): Providing critical financial recovery to independent venues and promoters facing emergencies beyond their control, including natural disasters and severe structural hazards.

• Workforce Development & Education: Funding programs like the Venue Operations eXperience (VOX), which provides paid internships, mentorship, and job-specific training to foster a more diverse and inclusive live entertainment industry.

• Community & Economic Initiatives: Supporting initiatives that dismantle barriers for underrepresented entrepreneurs and preserve cultural hubs in underserved communities.

“We know how vital NIVF’s mission is. Independent venues are the lifeblood of the music industry – they are where artists get their start and where communities come together,” said Joe Salem, Managing Director of Eventim USA. “We are proud to promote the cause to millions of passionate fans to ensure independent stages remain vibrant for generations to come.”

Effective immediately, fans purchasing tickets via Eventim USA will see the NIVF donation portal option prominently featured on their email and digital confirmation receipts.