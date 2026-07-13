JAŸ-Z 25 Sets Record For Most Tickets Ever Sold For Yankee Stadium Concert

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – On Saturday evening (July 11), JAŸ-Z 25 kept the celebration going with an electrifying second night of JAŸ-Z’s three sold-out performances at Yankee Stadium. The historic show set the record for most tickets ever sold for a concert at Yankee Stadium with 45,832, breaking JAŸ-Z 30’s previous record from Friday night.

JAŸ-Z returned with a fresh lineup of surprise guests for the performance, tapping Eminem, Pharrell Williams and Slick Rick throughout the performance. The crowd erupted when JAŸ-Z welcomed Eminem to the stage to perform their collaboration “Renegade” before the Detroit native delivered a thrilling performance of “Lose Yourself.” Pharrell capped off the special appearances and showcased his dynamic chemistry with JAŸ-Z as they performed “Excuse Me Miss,” “I Just Wanna Love U,” “Frontin” and “Allure”.

The second sold-out performance once again drew a star-studded crowd, with the likes of Dave Chappelle, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Donovan Mitchell, Coco Jones, Jayson Tatum, Alex Rodriguez, Fat Joe, Anthony Mackie, The Dream, Joe Budden, Gale King, Rapsody, Kenya Barris, Robinson Cano, Rudy Gay, PJ Tucker and more were spotted in attendance at the Armand de Brignac riser or the D’USSE riser to watch JAŸ-Z 25.

JAŸ-Z 25 continued the thrilling momentum from Friday evening’s JAŸ-Z 30, which featured surprise appearances from Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Nas, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, and Jaz-O. He opened the evening with Beyoncé for a special rendition of “Can’t Knock The Hustle” before Nas later joined him on stage for a medley of “Dead Presidents,” “The World Is Yours,” and “N.Y. State of Mind.” Blue Ivy also captivated the crowd on the piano, playing the opening keys that led into JAŸ-Z’s hit song “Feelin’ It.”