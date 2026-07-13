Legends Global Adds Two VPs To Live Entertainment Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Legends Global has appointed Tom Alexander and Jenn Sonick as Vice Presidents of live entertainment, joining the company’s central content and booking team.

The appointments are intended to strengthen programming across Legends Global’s network of more than 450 venues. The company’s live entertainment programming includes concerts, family shows, entertainment events and live sporting events. Legends Global also works with partners including AEG Presents, Live Nation, Feld Entertainment, Outback Presents and LiveCo.

Legends Global is a global venue management and live events company providing services across venue operations, hospitality, merchandise, partnerships, sales, content and booking. The company was formed under the Legends Global brand following Legends’ acquisition of ASM Global, bringing together a large international network of arenas, stadiums, theatres, convention centres and other live event venues.

Alexander has more than three decades of experience in the live music industry, with a background in touring, business affairs, concert promotion and venue booking. He began his career at Sony Music Entertainment before joining PACE Concerts and later working with the booking teams for Glen Helen Pavilion and Desert Sky Pavilion.

He has also held touring and booking roles connected to artists including Andrea Bocelli and Yanni, and has worked with AEG in Los Angeles and Dallas. His previous roles also include work with Live Nation on tours including Nickelback and Roger Waters’ “The Wall Live.” Alexander has also booked the Allen Event Center in Texas and the Tacoma Dome in Washington. Most recently, he served as vice president of live programming at OCVIBE, working primarily with Honda Center.

Sonick joins Legends Global from ATG Entertainment, where she most recently served as director of programming. In that role, she oversaw talent buying for venues including Kings Theatre and the Emerson Colonial Theatre, booking artists such as Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys and Ellie Goulding.

Before that, Sonick managed booking and contracting across 14 ATG venues in seven US markets. Her previous experience also includes roles as a talent buyer at Delic Corp and five years with AEG Presents-Rocky Mountains.