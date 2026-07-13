ORIGIN Los Angeles, ANew Venue For Electronic Music Experiences Set To Open 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Further cementing Southern California as a destination for forward-thinking electronic music experiences is the announcement of ORIGIN Los Angeles, set to open in Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District late summer/early fall 2026. A continuation of the industrial event venue located at 613 Imperial Street is now enhanced with a fully realized concept: an indoor/outdoor entertainment space intentionally designed to flex across a full spectrum of encounters–from intimate club nights to diverse art, cultural and community events.

ORIGIN is designed for movement between spaces, creating a dynamic flow rather than a single static experience. Between the main music room and the grand outdoor space, ORIGIN will offer a variety of entertainment scenarios catering specifically to electronic music.

ORIGIN Los Angeles is driven by a team deeply embedded in LA nightlife. Founded by Roni Mehrabian and Cyril Bitar, the teams behind successful LA nightlife brands SBCLTR and Minimal Effort and the creators of iconic dance events LABRYINTO, Brunch Electronik, The Maze, FLOAT, and Resolutions, with more than 20 years of combined experience producing defining moments in LA’s music scene, they’ve built not just events, but communities and moments that resonate. Now, ORIGIN brings something new to the music and nightlife community: an independent music and arts venue.

Designed to transform–shifting seamlessly between club nights, live concerts, promoter partnerships, private events, and large-scale cultural activations, every Friday guests can expect live top-tier and indie electronic bookings and more forward-thinking programming. Saturdays will alternate between daytime outdoor experiences and late-night house and techno programming. An initial talent lineup will be revealed soon. Beyond the weekly programming, ORIGIN will serve as the home base for special quarterly Arts District parties, utilizing its indoor and outdoor space to comfortably accommodate attendees.