Polaris Music Prize Reveals 10 Album Short List And Ceremony Performers

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Polaris Music Prize has announced the 10 finalists for its 2026 Album Prize, recognizing what the jury considers the best Canadian albums of the year based solely on artistic merit.

The 2026 Album Short List includes:

Vol. II — Angine de Poitrine

1783 — Aquakultre

Fantasy Life — Begonia

Amaro — Bibi Club

Hurts Like Hell — Charlotte Cornfield

Laughter In Summer — Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Through The Wall — Rochelle Jordan

Alouette! — Les Louanges

No Lube So Rude — Peaches

Saputjiji — Tanya Tagaq

Six artists earned their first Polaris Album Short List nomination this year: Angine de Poitrine, Aquakultre, Charlotte Cornfield, Rochelle Jordan, Peaches, and Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Begonia, Bibi Club, and Les Louanges each return after previous nominations, while Tanya Tagaq, who won the Polaris Music Prize in 2014 for Animism, earns another spot on the shortlist.

The winner will receive the $30,000 Polaris Music Prize, presented by the Slaight Family Foundation. The winning album will be announced during the Polaris Concert and Award Ceremony on Sept. 22 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. The event will also recognize the winners of the SOCAN Polaris Song Prize and the Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Prize.

Several of this year’s finalists are scheduled to perform during the ceremony, including Aquakultre, Begonia, Bibi Club, Charlotte Cornfield, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Les Louanges, Tanya Tagaq, and a special interpretation of Peaches’ No Lube So Rude. CBC Music’s Odario Williams will host the event.

“The Polaris Music Prize celebrates the best in Canadian storytelling through music, and the Short List this year once again represents the depth of boundary-pushing talent shaping our Canadian cultural landscape,” said Meg Symsyk, President & CEO of FACTOR – The Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent on Recordings. “The Polaris jury-selected albums are all a testament to Canada’s impact in the studio, over the airwaves, on stages across our country and around the world. All of us at FACTOR are looking forward to this event at Massey Hall on September 22!”

The Album Prize is judged by a national jury of music critics and industry professionals, with winners selected based on artistic merit rather than sales, chart performance, or genre. The organization will announce the five finalists for the SOCAN Polaris Song Prize on July 29, while nominees for the Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Prize will be revealed on August 5.