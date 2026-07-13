Summerfest Caps 2026 Festival With Sold-Out Shows, Debut Peformances And 2027 Dates

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) – Summerfest 2026 presented by American Family Insurance delivered the best of live music in Milwaukee, kicking off with two sold-out shows by country legend Garth Brooks on June 16 and 17. Nearly half (48%) of ticket purchasers traveled from outside Wisconsin, reinforcing Summerfest’s status as a premier destination for music fans.

Throughout Summerfest’s nine days, June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, the festival hosted three additional sold-out shows from Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, and Megan Moroney, and welcomed its first-ever regional Mexican headliner, Carín León.

Summerfest’s powerhouse, genre-spanning lineup also featured 600 performers, including 176 making their festival debut. Highlights included Don Toliver, Muse, Cody Johnson, Alex Warren, Jelly Roll, Ella Mai, Tucker Wetmore, Subtronics, Whiskey Myers, Father John Misty, Halestorm, Styx, Hot Mulligan, Louis Tomlinson, Amyl and The Sniffers, Russell Dickerson, Sean Paul, All Time Low, Spoon, flipturn, Echo & The Bunnymen, Audrey Nuna, Buju Banton, Flo Rida, Jonah Kagen, Petey USA, BØRNS, and many more. From 568,711 attendees across the festival’s three weekends to 44,764 fans who attended two iconic Garth Brooks performances, Summerfest 2026 welcomed 613,475 fans from around the world to Milwaukee’s lakefront over the three-week run.

“Summerfest is proud to be an independent music festival that celebrates the very best of live music, unforgettable fan experiences, and meaningful community impact,” said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Seeing hundreds of thousands of fans come together and make lasting memories is what Summerfest is all about.”

For the 2026 festival, more than 400 non-profit and community organizations were positively impacted through supplies, cash, ticket donations, and performance opportunities. In fulfillment of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.’s (MWF) nonprofit mission, 13% of attendees gained access through one of Summerfest’s 15 free or discounted admission promotions, continuing the festival’s legacy of giving back while making live music accessible to the community.

Putting that mission into action, Summerfest further supported local organizations in 2026 through donation initiatives that provided essential resources, including:

• 38,400 meals donated to help address local food insecurity through Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Northcott Neighborhood House, and Hunger Task Force.

• 18,257 diapers, 67,193 wipes, and other miscellaneous items collected for United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s Diaper Bank Network.

• 4,241 children’s books gathered for Next Door to help support early childhood literacy.

• Over 7,000 hygiene and school supply items donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha’s Basic Needs Closet program.

• Close to 3,000 blood donations benefiting Versiti Donor Centers in Wisconsin and Illinois.

MWF and its sponsors also generated over $150,000 in cash donations for local nonprofits and organizations through the following initiatives:

• American Family Insurance “Let the Music Play” grants awarded to nine area schools and community organizations to support music education programs.

• BMO Small Business Spotlight, which supported six local small businesses by providing vendor opportunities at the festival.

• Generac Power Up With Purpose, which raised funds through the sale of front row pit passes, with proceeds benefiting ToolBank Disaster Services, a national non-profit that equips volunteers with tools needed to clean up and rebuild after natural disasters.

• In celebration of America’s 250th, Summerfest and Harley-Davidson, with support from fans, donated to the Center for Veterans Issues, which serves veterans and their families navigating a range of challenges.

• A portion of the proceeds generated from the X-Golf Hole-In-One Challenge with 105.7 The Fan was donated to First Tee – Southeast Wisconsin, a non-profit organization that works with kids and teens to build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf.

Contributing to the festival’s economic and community impact, MWF hired more than 2,100 seasonal workers, brought 43 local food and beverage vendors to Summerfest, and drew support from more than 600 sponsors, donors, exhibitors, and organizations through corporate ticket purchases and private events held at the festival.

Festival organizers announced that Summerfest 2027 will take place June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10. Due to a shift in the calendar every several years, MWF periodically adjusts its event dates to keep Summerfest, the cultural festivals, and other events as close as possible to their usual timeframes. MWF looks forward to continuing its partnership with Northcott Neighborhood House and celebrating Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Festival in 2027.