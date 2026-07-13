Ty Herndon Signs Exclusively With Universal Attractions Agency

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music trailblazer and philanthropist Ty Herndon has signed exclusively with Universal Attractions Agency (UAA). Gabe Israel will act as the responsible agent. UAA will spearhead Herndon’s global representation across all major entertainment verticals, including live touring, film, television, theatrical Broadway productions, and professional speaking engagements.

The signing comes during a monumental year for Herndon, who is currently celebrating three decades of commercial and cultural impact in the entertainment industry. The partnership is positioned to strategically leverage Herndon’s multi-media momentum, following the high-profile launch of his acclaimed memoir, What Mattered Most, and his recent historic chart success. Herndon recently captured the #1 spot on the iTunes Christian charts with his powerful reimagining of “Testify to Love,” joining trailblazing artists like Semler and Flamy Grant in bringing diverse, inclusive representation to the top of Christian music spaces.

“Ty Herndon is a rare, generational talent whose voice, story, and artistry transcend the boundaries of a single genre,” said UAA agent Gabe Israel. “From filling music venues to moving audiences with his deeply personal story of resilience, Ty’s potential across touring, television, film, and Broadway is limitless. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the UAA family and to build an expansive new chapter for an artist who has already given so much to country music and American culture.”

For thirty years, Herndon has been a defining voice in country music, boasting major multi-platinum success, radio hits, and a legacy of authenticity. With UAA’s robust infrastructure, the next phase of his career will focus on bringing his cinematic life story and dynamic stage presence to new mediums. In addition to a packed touring schedule, the agency will actively develop scripted and unscripted television and film projects, pursue theatrical roles on Broadway, and expand Herndon’s footprint as a highly sought-after keynote speaker on mental health, addiction recovery, and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

“I am incredibly excited to partner with the visionary team at Universal Attractions Agency,” said Herndon. “As I look back on 30 years in this business, I feel more energized than ever to create, perform, and share my story. Whether it’s on a concert stage, a theater marquee, or a television screen, this partnership is about breaking new ground and connecting with people in ways that impact hearts and minds.”