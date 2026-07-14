BMG Acquires Remaining Interests In Legendary Arc Music, Hal David And John Lee Hooker Publishing Catalogs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – BMG has announced its acquisition of the remaining interests in the songwriting works of the legendary publishing catalogs of Hal David, John Lee Hooker, and ARC Music – landmark bodies of musical works that helped shape American popular music.

The deal completes a transaction first announced in 2016, when BMG acquired a majority stake in the ARC Music catalog from Fuji Music Group. BMG first partnered with Fuji Music Group to administer the catalog in 2010 before acquiring its majority interest.

The transaction includes the remaining interest in the publishing catalog of Grammy and Academy Award-winning lyricist Hal David, one of the most celebrated songwriters of the 20th century. Best known for his legendary partnership with Burt Bacharach and his defining collaborations with Dionne Warwick, David’s body of work includes “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again,” “Walk On By,” “What The World Needs Now Is Love,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Do You Know The Way To San Jose?,” “Don’t Make Me Over,” and “What’s New Pussycat?,” among others.

The historic acquisition also brings the entire publishing catalog of genre-defining bluesman John Lee Hooker fully under BMG for the first time, following a deal in 2022 when BMG co-acquired the rights, with longstanding partner Fuji Music Group, from Hooker’s estate. Notable songs written by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-winner include “Boom Boom,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Dimples,” “Boogie Chillen’,” and more.

In addition, BMG has acquired the music publishing counterpart to Chess Records, ARC Music. Founded in 1948 by Leonard and Phil Chess, ARC Music is one of the most important catalogs in the history of Blues, Rock & Roll, and American popular music. Its repertoire includes songs made famous by Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, Etta James, and many others.

Monti Olson, BMG EVP, Head of Publishing, North America, said, “The musical catalogs of Hal David, John Lee Hooker, and ARC Music are cornerstones of modern music. Their timeless melodies and lyrics continue to resonate across generations and in pop culture around the world. Completing our ownership of these catalogs further strengthens BMG’s position as a home for some of the most significant works in American music history, ensuring these songs continue to be protected and introduced to new audiences for generations to come.”