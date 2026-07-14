Dolly Parton’s Broadway Musical Sets Winter Debut

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Dolly Parton’s autobiographical stage production, DOLLY: A True Original Musical, is headed to Broadway this winter.

Preview performances begin December 7 at the St. James Theatre in New York, with opening night scheduled for January 19, 2027, which also marks Parton’s 81st birthday.

The musical follows Parton’s journey from her childhood in Tennessee to becoming one of country music’s biggest stars. It features many of her best-known songs, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” along with new music written specifically for the production.

The show features a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter and is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Parton said, “My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really! We have a wonderful director, sets, costumes, choreography, music and all the things you need to make a wonderful, entertaining show! Can’t wait to see you there!”

Sher said the Broadway production will build on the musical’s sold-out world premiere in Nashville last year, where audiences responded strongly to the story of Parton’s life beyond her public image.

The Nashville engagement was the highest-grossing production in the history of Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Additional casting and production details for the Broadway run will be announced in the coming weeks.