Karl Blomgren Appointed CEO Of Sweden Rock Festival

SWEDEN (vip-booking) – Karl Blomgren has been appointed CEO of Sweden Rock Festival, succeeding Jon Bergsjö as part of a planned leadership transition at the Swedish festival.

Blomgren, who currently serves as Head Promoter and Vice President, has been with Sweden Rock Festival for more than 20 years. During that time, he has played a key role in the festival’s development into one of Europe’s best-known rock festivals, attracting visitors from around 60 countries.

Jon Bergsjö will step down from the operational CEO role at the festival to focus on his position as CEO of Live Nation Sweden.

He will also join the board of the Sweden Rock Festival. The festival company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Live Nation Sweden.

“I am extremely proud of the assignment and the board’s trust. After working with Sweden Rock Festival for over 20 years, I have a deep understanding of the festival and I look forward to continuing to develop it together with our fantastic team,” said Blomgren.

In his new role, Blomgren will report to Bergsjö, who is CEO of Live Nation Sweden, as well as to Sweden Rock Festival chairman Mats Natvig.

Commenting on the appointment, Bergsjö said: “Kalle is a key player in our organization. He has contributed immensely to the festival’s development and the unique position we have today, with several record years and a visitor experience that is among the best in the world.”

Founded in 1992, Sweden Rock Festival is one of Scandinavia’s largest rock and metal festivals. Held annually in Norje, outside Sölvesborg in southern Sweden, the four-day event attracts around 40,000 visitors and features more than 90 performances across multiple stages. The festival has built an international reputation for its artist line-ups, visitor experience, logistics and on-site services.