Noah Kahan Sets Fenway Record, Earns Platinum Status

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Noah Kahan continues to hit new career milestones as his latest album, The Great Divide, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

The album, which debuted at No. 1, is now the fastest Americana/Folk album to reach Platinum status and one of only two albums released this year to achieve the milestone.

Kahan also made history by becoming the first artist to headline four consecutive sold-out shows at Boston’s Fenway Park. More than 151,000 fans attended the July 7, 8, 10, and 11 concerts.

During the final show, Kahan received another surprise when his mother, Lauri Berkenkamp, joined him on stage to announce his induction into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame. He is just the fourth artist to receive the honor, joining Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, and Zac Brown Band.

Massachusetts also proclaimed July 11, 2026, as “Noah Kahan Day,” recognizing both his hometown success and his work through The Busyhead Project, the mental health nonprofit he founded. The organization has raised nearly $7 million to expand access to mental health resources.

Kahan’s sold-out *The Great Divide* World Tour continues across North America before heading to Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe later this year. More than 1.5 million tickets have been sold for the tour.