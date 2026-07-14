Sam Neill, Jurassic Park Star, Dies At 78

SYDNEY, Australia (CelebrityAccess) — Sam Neill, the acclaimed actor best known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, has died. He was 78. Neill’s family announced that he died on July 13 in Sydney. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, on September 14, 1947, Neill moved to New Zealand as a child and went on to become one of the country’s most celebrated actors. His career spanned more than five decades and included more than 150 film and television credits.

While he starred in films including The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, Dead Calm, and Event Horizon, Neill became a household name in 1993 as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster Jurassic Park. He later reprised the role in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion.

Neill revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer, but earlier this year said he was in remission after treatment.

Tributes poured in following news of his death. Actress Laura Dern, who starred alongside Neill in the Jurassic films, remembered him as her “beloved lifetime friend,” while fellow actors and filmmakers praised his talent, warmth, and lasting impact on the film industry.

Neill is survived by his children and grandchildren.