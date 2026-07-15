Atlantic Records Partner With The Savannah Bananas

Atlantic Records has announced an unprecedented partnership with the world-famous Savannah Bananas and Ampersand, the multimedia production company founded by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning songwriters and producers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen). The partnership kicks off with tonight’s official release of the beloved baseball team’s first-ever original song, “Show Starts Now,” performed by Savannah Bananas’ Entertainment Player and Pitcher, Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, The Bridges of Madison County, Anastasia).

To celebrate the historic collaboration, the Savannah Bananas will perform the high-octane anthem live as the opening act of the 2026 ESPY Awards, airing at 8:00 PM EST on ABC, in the ESPN App, and in the ESPYS streaming hub from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Co-written by the powerhouse team of Pasek & Paul alongside chart-topping songwriters Cal Shapiro (Alex Warren, Cameron Whitcomb), Ashley Gorley (Carrie Underwood, HARDY), and Ben Johnson (BigXthaPlug feat. Bailey Zimmerman, Lee Brice, Weezer), “Show Starts Now” was first teased to a roaring crowd earlier this summer during a surprise live debut at the Bananas’ own Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, GA, which generated immediate viral buzz.

“Teaming up with Pasek & Paul on the first original anthem of Banana Ball is an absolute honor,” says Jesse Cole, the founder and owner of Savannah Bananas. “I have been a big fan of them and their music since I first heard The Greatest Showman soundtrack. Now, to perform ‘Show Starts Now’ on the ESPYS stage in front of millions is a full-circle moment and milestone for our organization and I couldn’t be more proud.”

“We have been Savannah Bananas and Derek Klena fans for years,” say Pasek & Paul. “Getting to write Banana Ball’s very first original anthem alongside a group of some of our favorite songwriters was a no-brainer. We could not be more impressed by what Jesse has built over the last decade and getting to collaborate in this way was beyond thrilling.”

“I’ve known Pasek & Paul for over a decade and have been lucky to collaborate with them numerous times, and every experience is even more impressive than the last,” shares Klena. “Their attention to detail, ability to channel the subject matter and its audience, and develop the catchiest melodies is unmatched. They are the absolute dream team and I’m so grateful to get to work with them on this.”