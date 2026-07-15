Cinq Music Group Partners With D’Banj’s C.R.E.A.M Platform To Develop African Talent

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Cinq Music Group has partnered with C.R.E.A.M (Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts, and Music), the artist development platform founded by Afrobeats star D’Banj, to help discover and develop emerging talent across Africa.

As part of the agreement, Cinq will work with C.R.E.A.M’s Best of The Streets (B.O.T.S.) competition, which returns in October. The program identifies up-and-coming artists through fan voting, mentorship and live showcases. Cinq plans to sign and develop 10 artists selected through the competition, providing global distribution, marketing support and career development.

The partnership also brings D’Banj’s music catalog into the Cinq Music ecosystem, expanding the company’s growing presence in Africa.

D’Banj, Founder and CEO of the C.R.E.A.M Platform, said, “C.R.E.A.M was founded to create opportunities for talented young people and connect African creatives to the audiences, resources, and platforms they need to succeed.” He added “Through this partnership with Cinq music group, we are expanding that vision by creating a direct pathway for emerging artists to access global development, distribution, and career opportunities. Together, we are building a stronger future for African talent and ensuring the next generation can compete and thrive on the world stage from their home country in Africa.”

In addition to the artists selected through the competition, creators using the C.R.E.A.M platform will have access to distribution and monetization services through Octiive, another GoDigital Music company.

Cinq’s Head of A&R and African Expansion, Fotemah Mba, said the partnership is designed to help bring the next generation of African artists to audiences around the world.