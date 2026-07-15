D.C. Votes To Protect Fans As The RESALE Act Passes

I.M.P. joins the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the Fix the Tix Coalition in applauding the DC Council for unanimously giving final approval to The RESALE Act – landmark legislation that will establish one of the strongest and most comprehensive resale ticketing laws in the nation.

Championed by Councilmember Charles Allen, the legislation protects fans, artists, independent venues, theaters, comedy clubs, and festivals from deceptive ticket resale practices while ensuring greater transparency, accountability, and fairness throughout the ticket-buying process.

For years, scalpers, professional ticket resellers, and online resale platforms have driven up prices, misled consumers, and profited from deceptive practices that make it harder for fans across the District to access live entertainment. The RESALE Act addresses these abuses with a comprehensive package of reforms that puts fans first while strengthening Washington, D.C.’s independent live entertainment ecosystem.

The RESALE Act includes the following consumer protections:

• Establishes a 10% resale price cap to curb excessive markups and price gouging in the secondary ticket marketplace.

• Bans speculative ticket sales, making it illegal to advertise or sell tickets that the reseller does not actually possess.

• Requires full ticket price transparency, including clear itemization of ticket costs and mandatory fees throughout the purchase process.

• Requires those advertising 50 or more tickets a year for resale to register with the District, increasing oversight and accountability in the secondary marketplace.

• Prohibits surveillance pricing, preventing ticket sellers from using consumers’ personal data to manipulate or personalize prices.

• Strengthens enforcement and consumer protections, ensuring the District has the authority and resources necessary to hold bad actors accountable.

“Today, the DC Council stood with DC’s most beloved and iconic music venues, with our storied theaters, and with every music and live theater fan who’s tired of getting ripped off and priced out,” said Councilmember Charles Allen, the author of the RESALE Act. “Ticket resellers have used technology and unrestrained profits to turn our live entertainment scene into the wild west – just last week it was revealed StubHub has been running a major ticket scalping operation while they’ve argued they’re just a platform for fans to sell extra tickets. People are sick of big tech wringing more and more money out of them. DC is a leader here and I expect many other jurisdictions to step in once they see we can save our residents money and keep more dollars in our local economy instead of propping up big tech.”

“We’ve been fighting hard for legislation that will put an end to predatory scalpers from all over the country taking advantage of people in D.C.,” said Audrey Fix Schaefer, Director of Communications for I.M.P., 9:30 Club and The Anthem. “This will stop opportunistic profiteers from making more than the artists, and it will enable more fans to see more shows, and then cross the street to enjoy a meal in the neighborhood restaurants, since they still have enough money in their pockets. The RESALE Act will keep millions of dollars in D.C.”

“Washington, D.C. has raised the bar for ticketing reform nationwide by establishing the strongest consumer protection framework in the country that should be replicated in every state,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of the National Independent Venue Association. “From the resale price cap to stronger safeguards against deceptive ticketing practices, the RESALE Act puts fans first and strengthens the District’s independent stages. We commend Councilmember Allen, Councilmember Henderson, Councilmember Pinto, the entire DC Council, and the many local advocates whose time and leadership made this landmark achievement possible. We hope states across the country will look to Washington, D.C. as the blueprint for the next generation of resale ticketing reform.”

“Black Cat has always been proud of our city and its music scene, and is excited to see DC become one of the first places in the nation where bands can set concert prices with confidence and fans will be free from price gouging,” said Catherine Ferrando, VP and Co-Owner of Black Cat.

“Big concerts may get the headlines, but D.C.’s theatres have been getting hit hard by resellers preying on theatregoers, especially on blockbuster shows,” said Paul R. Tetreault, Director of Ford’s Theatre. “We’re grateful to the DC Council for taking this seriously and protecting our audiences.”

I.M.P., NIVA, and the Fix the Tix Coalition thank Councilmember Charles Allen for his leadership in championing this legislation, Councilmember Christina Henderson and Councilmember Brooke Pinto for offering important amendments, and the members of the DC Council for their unanimous support. We also thank the many independent venues, nonprofit theaters, comedy clubs, promoters, festivals, artists, and fans who advocated for meaningful reform throughout the legislative process.

Following final Council approval, the RESALE Act advances through the remaining steps of the District’s legislative process before taking effect January 1, 2027.