FNIH, Mickey Hart, Jim Weiss, And Renée Fleming Launch Neuroscience Initiative, Music As Medicine

BETHESDA, MD (CelebrityAccess) – The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) has launched the Music as Medicine Neuroscience Research Initiative, in partnership with the Renée Fleming Foundation, Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead, and Jim Weiss of Real Chemistry, to support outstanding scientists examining the connections between neuroscience and music. The grants, of $100,000 each, will fund research into music-based therapies with potential to advance the health and well-being of people living with conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke and depression.

“Music, rhythm and movement have powerful psychological and emotional resonance for people,” said Julie Gerberding, MD, MPH, President and CEO of FNIH. “This program will deepen the scientific understanding of how music and music therapy can affect the brain and be leveraged to improve patient care.”

The research grants will fund scientists with innovative proposals in the following areas:

-Basic research to explore the underlying biological or neurological mechanisms through which music influences human health and well-being

-Clinical research to investigate how to develop, test, optimize or personalize music or music-based interventions to improve health, cognitive function, mental health and quality of life

-Research examining strategies to integrate, scale and make accessible music-based interventions within healthcare and community settings

“Emerging research continues to demonstrate that music can meaningfully improve the lives of people living with Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions that affect memory, movement and emotional well-being,” said Assal Habibi, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Southern California and chair of the Music as Medicine Scientific Selection Committee. “These grants will help advance an exciting new generation of interdisciplinary researchers working at the intersection of music, neuroscience and medicine.”

The initiative was established in collaboration with Renée Fleming, acclaimed soprano and arts advocate; Mickey Hart; and Jim Weiss, founder of Real Chemistry and member of the FNIH Board of Directors. Additional support has been provided by Paul Sekhri, biotech CEO and investor. Music as Medicine builds on work commenced by the former Sound Health partnership, which included the National Institutes of Health, the National Endowment for the Arts, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Renée Fleming Foundation, and FNIH.

Nominations open today and will be accepted through Friday, July 31, 2026, at 5 p.m. EDT. The scientific committee chaired by Dr. Habibi will review applications and select grant recipients in late fall.