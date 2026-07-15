Iron Maiden Sells Stake In Music Rights To Pophouse Entertainment

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Iron Maiden has sold a stake in its music rights and brand to Swedish entertainment company Pophouse Entertainment, marking the latest major catalog deal involving a legendary rock act.

The agreement includes rights to the band’s recorded music, publishing, name, image, and likeness, and opens the door for new projects, including immersive experiences and other entertainment ventures. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1975, Iron Maiden has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and remains one of heavy metal’s most successful touring acts. The band continues to perform for sold-out crowds around the world while maintaining a loyal global fan base.

Pophouse, the company behind ABBA Voyage, said it plans to work closely with the band and longtime manager Rod Smallwood to develop new ways for fans to experience Iron Maiden while protecting the group’s legacy.

“Iron Maiden have created something truly unique,” said Pophouse CEO Per Sundin. “We look forward to working with the band and their management to preserve and expand that legacy for generations of fans.”