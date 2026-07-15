Justin Bieber Joins Madonna, Shakira And BTS For FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Justin Bieber has been added to the lineup for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS as co-headliners for the historic performance on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The 11-minute show, produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, will also feature Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus from Staten Island and appearances by Coldplay. Chris Martin of Coldplay is serving as the show’s curator.

The halftime performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football programs for children around the world. More than $50 million has already been raised, with $1 from every FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket sold going toward the fund.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” said Bieber.

Burna Boy said, “The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I’m honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture, but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the event will bring together music and football while helping create new educational opportunities for children worldwide.

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world,” said Infantino.

The halftime show will also feature characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, highlighting the event’s focus on children’s education.