Knitting Factory Entertainment Acquires Minority Stake In NC-Based Does Entertainment!

LOS ANGELES/WILMINGTON, NC (CelebrityAccess) – Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE), one of North America’s leading independent live entertainment companies, today announced it has acquired a minority equity stake in Wilmington, NC-based Does Entertainment, formalizing a strategic partnership between the two companies that share a vision for the future of independent live music.

The investment brings together Knitting Factory’s decades of experience in concert promotion, venue ownership, talent buying, festivals, operations, hospitality, and artist relationships with Does Entertainment’s entrepreneurial approach to venue development and guest experience. Together, the companies will pursue new growth opportunities across all these areas and more, while each entity will continue to operate independently under its own brand and local identity.

“Our relationship with Does Entertainment has demonstrated exactly what we look for in a partner,” said Morgan Margolis, CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment. “Over the past year, we’ve had the opportunity to work alongside Jared Stone, Kevin Heaton, Tom Stinchfield, and their team, and have been incredibly impressed with both their entrepreneurial spirit and operational discipline. They’ve built a remarkable company with a culture that closely aligns with ours. This investment creates a platform that can pursue opportunities neither company could achieve alone, and we see tremendous potential to grow together for years to come.”

The relationship between the companies began through Knitting Factory’s talent-buying partnership with Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox in Denver, where KFE has worked closely with Does Entertainment since 2025 to strengthen programming and artist relationships.

While Ophelia’s and other venues to be announced represent the first visible collaborations, executives from both organizations emphasized that the investment creates a broader framework for future opportunities nationwide, including:

· Venue ownership and management

· Concert promotion and talent buying

· Strategic acquisitions

· Venue development and consulting

· Hospitality and food & beverage concepts

· Festival development

· Marketing and sponsorship initiatives

· Operational best practices and shared resources

· New entertainment ventures and strategic partnerships

“As independent companies, we each bring different strengths to the table,” said Jared Stone, CEO of Does Entertainment. “Knitting Factory has spent decades building one of the most respected independent entertainment companies in North America, and their relationships and operational expertise are second to none. From our first collaboration, we recognized that our cultures aligned remarkably well. This partnership gives us access to an incredible strategic partner while allowing us to keep growing Does Entertainment in the entrepreneurial way that’s made us successful.”

For Knitting Factory Entertainment, the investment reflects the company’s long-standing philosophy of partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs who share its commitment to artists, fans, and independent live entertainment. Rather than pursuing growth solely through acquisitions, KFE continues to expand by aligning with best-in-class operators who bring unique expertise, strong local relationships, and a shared vision for building sustainable entertainment businesses.

Additional information regarding programming and opening events will be announced in the coming months.