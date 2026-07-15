Lil Durk’s Murder-For-Hire Trial Remains On Track After Judge Rejects Delay

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial remains on schedule for August after a judge declined to delay the case despite objections from prosecutors over a new superseding indictment.

During a recent hearing in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin criticized prosecutors for seeking additional time after filing new charges, making it clear that the court intends to move forward with the current trial date. The trial is scheduled to begin on August 20, although jury selection is expected to start several days earlier.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, is asking the court to either dismiss the latest indictment or separate his case from his co-defendants. His attorneys argue that adding racketeering charges just months before trial has made it difficult to prepare a defense and violates his right to a speedy trial.

The Chicago rapper has pleaded not guilty to charges that he helped organize a 2022 murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. Prosecutors allege the attack instead claimed the life of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Durk has remained in federal custody since his arrest in October 2024.

If no further delays are granted, the case is expected to become one of the highest-profile federal criminal trials involving a music artist this year.