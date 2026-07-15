LL Cool J Named Keynote Speaker For IEBA 2026

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) has announced that LL COOL J — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Kennedy Center Honoree, Grammy Award-winning artist, and founder of Rock The Bells — will take center stage as the keynote speaker for IEBA 2026, October 4–6, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt & The Pinnacle Nashville. A leader of Hip-Hop and a living legend across music, television, and film, LL COOL J will bring cultural perspective and hard-earned brand-building insight to one of the live entertainment industry’s most influential annual gatherings in a dynamic conversation with Sixthman CEO Jeff Cuellar.

Together, they will unpack the vision, strategy, and creative momentum behind Rock The Bells — the artist-founded Hip-Hop media platform launched in 2018 — offering IEBA 2026 attendees an inside look at how a powerful cultural idea becomes a lasting media platform that connects artists, fans, and generations.

“We are thrilled to welcome LL COOL J as our keynote speaker for IEBA 2026,” said Brian Wagner, Executive Director of IEBA. “He is a cultural force whose influence has defined generations, broken boundaries, and helped shape Hip-Hop and pop culture. This conversation promises to offer attendees rare insight into how visionary leadership, cultural authenticity, and creativity come together to build live-event brands that endure.”

IEBA’s annual conference assembles talent buyers, agents, promoters, venue executives, festival producers, fair organizers, and other live entertainment professionals for three days of networking, education, and business development. As the live industry’s leading trade organization, IEBA offers members access to the latest market intelligence while fostering relationships and ideas that help drive business across the entertainment landscape.

Registration for IEBA 2026 is now open. Current-rate registration is $884 for Professional Members and $492 for Young Professional Members (under age 30). Rates increase August 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CT. Single Day Passes and Student/Educator rates are also available. IEBA membership is required to attend.