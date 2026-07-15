Merlin Appoints Dan Nevin As Vice President Of Industry Relations

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Merlin has named longtime independent music executive Dan Nevin as its new Vice President of Industry Relations, a newly created role focused on strengthening the organization’s relationships across the global independent music community.

Nevin will report to CEO Charlie Lexton and work with Merlin’s leadership team to expand partnerships with independent trade associations and industry organizations worldwide. He will also support membership growth, particularly in emerging markets across Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Before joining Merlin, Nevin spent more than 20 years working in the independent music business. His career has included leading Australia’s Independent Record Labels Association (AIR), as well as consulting for labels, distributors, and music companies after relocating to London in 2016.

Lexton said Nevin’s experience makes him a strong fit for the new position.

“The independent sector has never been more globally connected, and Merlin has an important role to play in helping our members succeed in that environment. As we continue to evolve, we must build ever stronger relationships around the world, ensuring independent voices are represented wherever the future of music is being shaped. Dan is uniquely qualified to lead that work.”

Nevin said he has admired Merlin’s work for years and is looking forward to helping expand its global reach.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and work closely with our members, industry partners and colleagues across Merlin to strengthen connections, support the continued growth of independent businesses around the world and develop initiatives that create meaningful value for both today’s members and the next generation of independent rightsholders.”

Merlin represents thousands of independent record labels and distributors in more than 70 countries and negotiates digital licensing agreements with major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Meta.